Scott Eastwood Opens Up About His Sex Life - Watch Now!

Scott Eastwood is opening up about his love life in a candid conversation about sex.

The 32-year-old Pacific Rim: Uprising actor discussed the topic alongside Emily Morse, doctor of Human Sexuality and host of Sex With Emily, on the latest episode of his Live Life Better with Scott Eastwood podcast on Tuesday (August 21).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scott Eastwood

“We cover the importance here of having a healthy sex life and understanding that it’s ok to talk about sex. Above all, being able to know that you should never be ashamed or embarrassed about your sex life,” Scott said about the episode.

“I am having sex…lots of it,” Scott confirmed while discussing the single life.

The two also discussed experience, comfort and communication: “I remember in early on relationships, when I was in early twenties, I felt more sexually advanced than some of the people I was with,” he said.

Watch the full podcast episode below!