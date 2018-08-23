Serena Williams Battles Rafael Nadal in Badminton Tournament!

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal share a laugh on the court as they battle it out on the badminton court on Thursday afternoon (August 23) in New York City.

The two tennis stars were also joined at the event by Serena‘s older sister Venus as they attended the 2018 Lotte New York Palace Invitational outside of the Lotte Hotel.

Later that night, the tennis stars stopped by the Citi Taste of Tennis Gala where Serena showed off her culinary skills while cooking on stage with Chef Cedric Tovar.

