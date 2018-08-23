Top Stories
'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Seven More Acts Move Forward to Semi-Finals

See Ben Affleck's Rumored New Girlfriend!

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 2:54 am

Simon Cowell Packs on the PDA With Girlfriend Lauren Silverman at His Walk of Fame Party in LA!

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are one loved-up pair!

The 58-year-old America’s Got Talent judge and his 41-year-old partner were in a celebratory mood as they arrived at Simon’s party to celebrate his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday night (August 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two held hands and kissed as they made their way into the celebration, where friends like Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz were waiting to celebrate.

Lauren and their 4-year-old son Eric joined Simon at the ceremony earlier in the day.
simon cowell lauren silverman party la august 2018 01
simon cowell lauren silverman party la august 2018 02
simon cowell lauren silverman party la august 2018 03
simon cowell lauren silverman party la august 2018 04
simon cowell lauren silverman party la august 2018 05

