Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 9:20 pm

Sofia Carson & R3hab: 'Rumors' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sofia Carson & R3hab: 'Rumors' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sofia Carson teamed up with R3hab for a hot new dance track!

The 25-year-old Descendants 3 star and the 32-year-old DJ just dropped their new song “Rumors” – and it’s a total hit.

Sofia and R3hab also dropped a vertical video to go along with their new song – which you can catch on Spotify.

You can download Sofia and R3hab‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Rumors” below!

Check out inside for the lyrics…
Photos: Getty
