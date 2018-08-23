Top Stories
'Timeless' Writers Reveal Details for Two-Part Finale

'Timeless' Writers Reveal Details for Two-Part Finale

The popular NBC series Timeless will be wrapped up in a two-part series finale and the writers of the show just revealed some new details to fans.

The two-hour finale will air in December and production will begin in October.

The first hour will be written by Lauren Greer and the second hour will be written by Arika Lisanne Mittman. Both parts will be directed by John Showalter, who has directed four previous installments.

“We can’t wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey. We’re getting to make these two hours because of you. Thanks!” the writers said.

Click inside to read the rest of the tweets…

