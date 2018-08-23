'Timeless' Writers Reveal Details for Two-Part Finale

The popular NBC series Timeless will be wrapped up in a two-part series finale and the writers of the show just revealed some new details to fans.

The two-hour finale will air in December and production will begin in October.

The first hour will be written by Lauren Greer and the second hour will be written by Arika Lisanne Mittman. Both parts will be directed by John Showalter, who has directed four previous installments.

“We can’t wait to take all you #ClockBlockers on this incredible journey. We’re getting to make these two hours because of you. Thanks!” the writers said.

.@NBC and @SPTV have approved stories for 2 Hour Event @NBCTimeless finale to air in December. — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) August 23, 2018

