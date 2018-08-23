Top Stories
Thu, 23 August 2018 at 4:30 am

Tristan Thompson Steps Out for an Off-Season Workout at UCLA!

Tristan Thompson Steps Out for an Off-Season Workout at UCLA!

Tristan Thompson is staying in shape!

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavalier basketball star was seen arriving for his off season workout at UCLA on Wednesday (August 22) in Westwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tristan Thompson

Tristan showed off his toned physique in a red Nike tank top and matching shorts as he made his way into the building.

Tristan joined his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian for a Friday dinner date (August 17) in West Hollywood, Calif. The two recently returned from a trip to Mexico, where they were seen hitting the beach with their friends.
