Thu, 23 August 2018 at 11:55 am

Troye Sivan & Jacob Bixenman Couple Up at Vince Men's Fall Collection Celebration!

Troye Sivan & Jacob Bixenman Couple Up at Vince Men's Fall Collection Celebration!

Troye Sivan happily cozies up to his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman while attending Vince Men’s Fall 2018 Collection Launch Celebration held at the Chateau Hanare on Wednesday (August 22) in West Hollywood.

The 23-year-old Bloom singer and the 23-year-old model were joined at the event by Alexander Ludwig and his girlfriend Kristy Dawn Dinsmore, Sharp Objects star Taylor John Smith, The Hate U Give‘s Lamar Johnson and Big Time Rush member Logan Henderson.

The intimate gathering was hosted by Bruce Pask, Mens Fashion Director, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman and Patrik Ervell, Vice President of Men’s Design for Vince.

Troye is getting ready to drop his brand new album Bloom on August 31.
