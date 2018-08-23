Watch Leven Rambin in Trailer for 'The Lost Child'

Leven Rambin won Best Actress at the Taormina Film Festival for her work in the thriller The Lost Child and now the film is getting a theatrical release!

The 28-year-old actress plays an army veteran, Fern, who returns home in order to look for her brother, only to discover an abandoned boy lurking in the woods behind her childhood home. After taking in the boy, she searches for clues to his identity, and discovers the local folklore about a malevolent, life-draining spirit that comes in the form of a child.

The movie was written and directed by Ramaa Mosley, who was recently named as part of NBC’s inaugural class for its new “Female Forward” directors initiative.

Also starring in the movie are Taylor John Smith and Jim Parrack. The movie hits select theaters on September 14 and will be available on VOD on September 18.