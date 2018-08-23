Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 20'? Week Eight Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from the third live eviction on Big Brother!

Someone was just sent to the jury house during the live eviction episode of Big Brother on Thursday night (August 23).

The head of household this week was Faysal and he put Scottie and Brett on the block together. Even though Scottie was one of his allies, JC convinced Faysal that Scottie was trying to be with Haleigh behind his back.

Brett ended up winning the power of veto and took himself off the block. Scottie tried to get Faysal to nominate Haleigh and when that didn’t work, he tried to throw Sam under the bus. In the end, Kaycee was put on the block as a pawn.

The vote this week was the first unanimous vote of the season.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who was sent home was…

Scottie Salton

Age: 26

Hometown: Shorewood, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Shipping manager