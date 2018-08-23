Top Stories
Ben Affleck Is Heading Back to Rehab After Jennifer Garner Intervention (Report)

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Thu, 23 August 2018 at 8:50 am

Younes Bendjima Attacks Man in Resurfaced Surveillance Video

Younes Bendjima Attacks Man in Resurfaced Surveillance Video

A new video has emerged of Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex boyfriend Younes Bendjima beating up a man outside a nightclub back in March.

The footage, obtained by TMZ, shows Younes, who appears to be out with Drake and NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr.

The group was leaving through the backdoor of Delilah at 2:15 am in West Hollywood, Calif. In the video, Younes can all of a sudden be seen punching a man several times in front of the doorway.

A source said the man who was attacked “talked smack” right before the incident. Watch the video over at TMZ.
Photos: Getty
  • Pasc24

    March? Why was it not released back then? Is Kris Jenner behind this all?

  • mahbelle

    You got it.

  • mahbelle

    PMK is at work again. Must destroy man who didn’t obey The Slow One