Fri, 24 August 2018 at 12:50 am

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Play Ping Pong for a Good Cause!

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Play Ping Pong for a Good Cause!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis pose for a photo with baseball player Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen at the 2018 PingPong4Purpose event at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

Some other big stars in attendance for the annual event were Matthew McConaughey and Josh Duhamel.

Kershaw’s Challenge seeks to serve vulnerable and at-risk children living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic.

PingPong4Purpose is an annual celebrity ping pong tournament held on the field at Dodger Stadium where celebs and athletes compete in a high-energy ping pong tournament, culminating in a wild championship game.

Photos: Getty, WENN
