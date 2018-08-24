Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus Reportedly Split Due to His Addiction Struggles

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus amicably broke up earlier this summer but Ben‘s sobriety issues reportedly played a big role in their split.

According to People, Lindsay ended things with Ben because she knew she had to step aside in order for him to get help.

“Lindsay had been supporting Ben’s sobriety and going to meetings with him. She had him in meditation and they were doing it together. His recovery was something that was very important to both of them,” a source said.

They added, “It was very hard for her to break up with Ben, but she knew he wasn’t getting better and that it was time for her to step aside. She was trying to stay as close to him as possible so that he would stay on the right path, but ultimately it just wasn’t possible. She knew she had to let him hit bottom.”

“All she wanted was for him to be happy and healthy. It was a difficult choice but the right one,” they concluded.

Following the split, Ben‘s ex Jennifer Garner reportedly staged an intervention and he willingly checked into a rehab facility.