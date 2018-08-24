BTS: 'Love Yourself: Answer' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
The new BTS album is finally here!
The massively popular Korean boy band dropped their hot new repackage album, Love Yourself: Answer, on Friday (August 24).
In addition to new tracks like “I’m Fine” and “IDOL,” the album also features a surprise appearance by Nicki Minaj! Plus, the album includes alternate versions of singles like “DNA,” “Fake Love” and “Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).”
The boys will also be kicking off their global Love Yourself World Tour, beginning on August 25 in Seoul.
Listen to Love Yourself: Answer below!
