BTS & Nicki Minaj: 'Idol' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj and BTS are teaming up!

The 45-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper teamed up with the massively popular Korean boy band for a hot feature on their track “IDOL,” which is part of their brand new album Love Yourself: Answer, out on Friday (August 24). Listen to the album!

This is the first time that Nicki and BTS have teamed up on record!

Nicki recently dropped her own album, Queen, earlier in August. Stream it here!

Listen to “IDOL” featuring Nicki below!

