Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 9:50 am

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Enjoy a Dinner Date at Craig's!

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins are enjoying a meal together!

The 68-year-old former Olympian and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted heading out after a nice dinner at Craig’s on Thursday night (August 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Caitlyn and Sophia looked nice in matching black outfits as they made their way out together. The two have been linked since September of 2017.

After months of speculation, Caitlyn finally opened up about her relationship status in a recent interview with Variety. See what she said!
