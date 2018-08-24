Channing Tatum Mourns the Loss of His Very First Best Friend

Channing Tatum is mourning the death of his childhood best friend, Corey Vaughn.

The 38-year-old actor wrote a tribute on social media. He captioned the post, “Rip Corey I’ll never forget your crazy ass. I love you with all my heart. All my prayers to your beautiful family.”

In the tribute he wrote, “My sister Paige posted something recently I wanted to build on as well. My very first best friend Corey Vaughn left this world for the next this Tuesday the 21st. Man there’s so much to say.”

“I’ll never forget his crazy ass and how he stuck up for and protected me when I first moved to Mississippi. He’d a fought anybody. All the laughs and trouble we got in. I’ll never be able to see that smile of his again in this life. And it just made me need to remind everybody don’t put off anything,” he said. “Seeing a friend, or even calling or texting. You never know what’s next.”

“Corey would have want us to laugh and raise hell in his wake and have as much joy as anyone can make. He sure did. And I’ll forever miss ya man. Love ya my brother,” Channing concluded.