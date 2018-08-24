Courteney Cox & Katey Sagal Join the Cast of 'Shameless'

Courteney Cox and Katey Sagal have signed on to join the cast of Shameless!

The two actresses will be featured in the Showtime comedy for the upcoming ninth season, according to Variety.

Courteney is set to star as Jen Wagner, a famous actress who’s had a problem in the past with booze. Lip is hired as her sober companion when she’s in town, and she takes him on a wild ride in search of a cocktail.

Katey will recur as Ingrid Jones, a crazed psych patient that Frank encounters in the E.R., and with whom he is immediately smitten.

Shameless will air their ninth season in two seven-episode parts, in the fall and in winter 2019.

The season premieres on September 9th at 9 PM.