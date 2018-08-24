Emma Watson is Replacing Emma Stone in Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women'

Emma Watson will be taking over the role that was originally intended for Emma Stone in the upcoming Little Women film.

While the 29-year-old La La Land star had never officially signed on to play the part, she is now unable to join due to promotional obligations for The Favourite, Variety reports.

As production is expected to begin next month, Sony quickly approached the 28-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress.

It is still unknown which March sister Watson would portray.

Greta Gerwig is writing and directing, and Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, and Florence Pugh are all in negotiations to star in the remake of the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.