Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show 'Beat Shazam' for Season 3

Jamie Foxx shows off his shades while hosting the Prive Revaux Investor Closing Party at Club James on Thursday evening (August 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor was joined at the event by Privé Revaux Eyewear founder David Schottenstein and brand partner Dave Osokow, as well as Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, Lance Bass and Ryan Rottman as they toasted to the brand’s success and picked out their favorite Privé Revaux frames.

It was recently announced that Fox has given a third season order to Jamie‘s hit game show Beat Shazam, according to Variety.

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox. “It really is great fun for the whole family – including Jamie and his daughter, Corinne, our resident deejay. They have inspired contestants, audience members and viewers at home to play along, and we can’t wait to see the Beat Shazam band re-unite for season three.”