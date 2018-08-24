Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 11:28 am

Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show 'Beat Shazam' for Season 3

Fox Renews Jamie Foxx Game Show 'Beat Shazam' for Season 3

Jamie Foxx shows off his shades while hosting the Prive Revaux Investor Closing Party at Club James on Thursday evening (August 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 50-year-old actor was joined at the event by Privé Revaux Eyewear founder David Schottenstein and brand partner Dave Osokow, as well as Snoop Dogg, Jeezy, Lance Bass and Ryan Rottman as they toasted to the brand’s success and picked out their favorite Privé Revaux frames.

It was recently announced that Fox has given a third season order to Jamie‘s hit game show Beat Shazam, according to Variety.

“Jamie Foxx is a one-of-a-kind entertainer who continues to bring his signature high energy and love of music to this show,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox. “It really is great fun for the whole family – including Jamie and his daughter, Corinne, our resident deejay. They have inspired contestants, audience members and viewers at home to play along, and we can’t wait to see the Beat Shazam band re-unite for season three.”
Just Jared on Facebook
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 01
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 02
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 03
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 04
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 05
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 06
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 07
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 08
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 09
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 10
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 11
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 12
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 13
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 14
fox renews jamie foxx game show beat shazam for season 3 15

Credit: Phillip Faraone; Photos: Getty for Prive Revaux Eyewear
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Lance Bass, Ryan Rottman, Snoop Dogg, Young Jeezy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr