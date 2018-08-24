Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin wraps his arm around new girlfriend Michelle Randolph while going for a sunset stroll earlier this month in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 26-year-old Runaways actor was seen flaunting PDA with Michelle while walking by the beach and looking off into the sunset.

Gregg and Michelle were also seen sipping on smoothies and snapping some selfies.

Michelle is an aspiring actress who recently filmed her first big role in the upcoming dramedy 5 Years Apart, which also stars Chloe Bennet and Scott Michael Foster.

Gregg is currently hard at work on the second season of Runaways for Hulu.