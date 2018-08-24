'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Production on Hold Following James Gunn Firing

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been temporarily put on hold, according to THR.

The upcoming flick was set to begin pre-production but things have come to a halt as Marvel and Disney regroup on the project.

Crew members who had begun assembling to prep for pre-production were reportedly dismissed and were told that they are free to look for new work.

The film has been in limbo since director James Gunn was fired from the film for past offensive tweets.

Despite the controversy surrounding James, cast members including Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana supported his re-hiring.

The film was supposed to begin principal photography in either in January or February.