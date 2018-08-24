Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 8:47 pm

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Show Some PDA During NYC Stroll

James Franco & Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad Show Some PDA During NYC Stroll

James Franco and Isabel Pakzad look smitten with each other!

The 40-year-old actor and his 25-year-old girlfriend were spotted as they took a stroll on Friday afternoon (August 24) in New York City.

The cute couple held hands and were all smiles as they stopped to do some shopping.

James and Isabel have been spending their summer in NYC and made their red carpet debut last month.

The duo started dating last year and were first spotted getting ice cream together back in December.
