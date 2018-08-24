Janelle Monae Facetimes a Fan's Deployed Father at 'Today' Show Concert - Watch Here!

Janelle Monae hits the stage in style at the TODAY show plaza for her Citi Concert Series performance on Friday morning (August 24) in New York City.

The 32-year-old entertainer delivered energetic renditions of “Tightrope” and “Make Me Feel” from her latest album Dirty Computer.

“It was about those who have been pushed to the margins of society because of who they love, because of where they come from, what class they’re from, because of the color of their skin…,” Janelle said about her album on the show. “What I wanted to do was create something that felt communal.”

Janelle also asked one diehard fan and her mother to join her on stage while she FaceTimed the fan’s father, who is deployed overseas – Watch below!