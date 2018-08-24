Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 10:32 am

Jason Bateman Gets Support from Wife Amanda Anka at 'Ozark' Season 2 Premiere!

Jason Bateman flashes a smile alongside his wife Amanda Anka while attending the season two premiere of his hit Netflix series Ozark held at ArcLight Cinemas on Thursday (August 23) in Hollywood.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Carson Holmes, Skylar Gaertner, Trevor Long, Claire Bronson, Melissa Saint-Amand, Charlie Tahan, Marc Menchaca and Kevin L. Johnson.

“With this type of project, you can’t be over-reliant on one particular element,” Jason told Time. “It’s a world and a story line that lends itself to many different departments that a director can utilize–it’s not something that is going to win if there are a bunch of jokes in it or win if there are a bunch of cool effects. It can succeed only if every department is doing a tasteful and subtle job.”

Ozark is nominated for four Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jason. Season two hits Netflix on Friday, August 31st – Watch the trailer here!
Credit: Frazer Harrison; Photos: Getty
