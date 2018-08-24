Jason Derulo & David Guetta: 'Goodbye' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo has teamed up with tons of famous friends for a hot new song!

The 28-year-old singer and DJ David Guetta reunited with Nicki Minaj and Willy William for their new song “Goodbye” – and you can listen to it here!

“Goodbye” is the latest song off of David‘s upcoming seventh album which is set to be released on September 4.

Listen to “Goodbye” below!