Fri, 24 August 2018 at 2:48 am

Jason Derulo & David Guetta: 'Goodbye' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo & David Guetta: 'Goodbye' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Jason Derulo has teamed up with tons of famous friends for a hot new song!

The 28-year-old singer and DJ David Guetta reunited with Nicki Minaj and Willy William for their new song “Goodbye” – and you can listen to it here!

Check out the latest pics of Jason Derulo

“Goodbye” is the latest song off of David‘s upcoming seventh album which is set to be released on September 4.

You can download Jason and David‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Goodbye” below!
