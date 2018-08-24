Jennifer Lopez Stretches Before a Workout With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez is ready to get to work!

The 49-year-old pop superstar was spotted stretching in a parking lot before being joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for a gym session on Friday morning (August 24) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The two were seen heading in for a workout session together following Jennifer‘s amazing 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard Award performance.

She recently announced that she is giving back in the form of an auction.

“A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. BID NOW: http://bit.ly/2MtZNGi,” she wrote on Twitter.