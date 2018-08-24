Top Stories
Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother & His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 4:17 pm

Jennifer Lopez Stretches Before a Workout With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez Stretches Before a Workout With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez!

Jennifer Lopez is ready to get to work!

The 49-year-old pop superstar was spotted stretching in a parking lot before being joined by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez for a gym session on Friday morning (August 24) in Miami, Fla.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

The two were seen heading in for a workout session together following Jennifer‘s amazing 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Video Vanguard Award performance.

She recently announced that she is giving back in the form of an auction.

“A portion of the #ShadesofBlue wardrobe & prop auction will be donated to @HipanicFed #UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund serving the immediate and long-term needs of families and communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. BID NOW: http://bit.ly/2MtZNGi,” she wrote on Twitter.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez workout august 2018 01
jennifer lopez workout august 2018 02
jennifer lopez workout august 2018 03
jennifer lopez workout august 2018 04
jennifer lopez workout august 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr