Fri, 24 August 2018 at 3:07 pm

Jessie Reyez, Normani, & Kehlani: 'Body Count' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jessie Reyez, Normani, & Kehlani: 'Body Count' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Jessie Reyez recruited Normani and Kehlani for a remix of her track “Body Count!”

The 27-year-old “Apple Juice” songstress joins the 22-year-old “Love Lies” crooner and the 23-year-old “In My Feelings” singer on the new version of the self-love anthem.

The trio found a connection through “Body Count,” which was penned by Jessie and released earlier this year with an official video. The official video found Jessie at the center of a “witch trial” scene, where she was taken to the stake for her supposed crimes committed. Both the song and the video are an homage to Jessie‘s outspoken stance that we should all get to “love who we wanna love” and feel empowered by that.

“Body Count” follows Jessie‘s “Apple Juice” and “Sola,” and more tracks will be coming out bi-weekly as part of her Being Human In Public EP, slated for a fall release date.

Listen below! You can also download the “Body Count” remix on iTunes.


Jessie Reyez – Body Count ft. Normani, Kehlani

Click inside to read the lyrics…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Jessie Reyez, Kehlani, Music, Normani Kordei

