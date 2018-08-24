Julia Louis-Dreyfus Films 'Veep' Final Season in LA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her way out of her trailer as she gets ready for a busy day of filming the final season of Veep on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old actress was spotted wearing a red dress and blue slip on sneakers as she chatted with a crew member while she headed to set.

Later that day, Julia took to Instagram to share a post of herself and co-star Tony Hale joking around as they filmed outside of a private plane.

“Gettin’ down with the get down. @mrtonyhale @veephbo #veep,” Julia captioned the below post.

The final season of Veep is set to premiere in spring 2019.