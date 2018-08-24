Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 5:00 am

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Films 'Veep' Final Season in LA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Films 'Veep' Final Season in LA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes her way out of her trailer as she gets ready for a busy day of filming the final season of Veep on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

The 57-year-old actress was spotted wearing a red dress and blue slip on sneakers as she chatted with a crew member while she headed to set.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Later that day, Julia took to Instagram to share a post of herself and co-star Tony Hale joking around as they filmed outside of a private plane.

“Gettin’ down with the get down. @mrtonyhale @veephbo #veep,” Julia captioned the below post.

The final season of Veep is set to premiere in spring 2019.
Just Jared on Facebook
julia louis dreyfus films veep final season in la 01
julia louis dreyfus films veep final season in la 02
julia louis dreyfus films veep final season in la 03
julia louis dreyfus films veep final season in la 04
julia louis dreyfus films veep final season in la 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Julia Louis Dreyfus

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr