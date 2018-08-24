Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 9:42 am

Julia Roberts & Lucas Hedges Star in 'Ben Is Back' - Watch the Teaser Trailer!

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges star in the upcoming Ben Is Back, and you can watch the teaser trailer right here!

The upcoming film will hit theaters on December 7.

The movie, directed by Peter Hedges, also co-stars Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

In the film, 19 year-old Ben Burns (Hedges) unexpectedly returns home to his family’s suburban home on Christmas Eve morning. Ben’s mother, Holly (Roberts), is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son staying clean. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother’s undying love for her son is tested as she does everything in her power to keep him safe.

Watch the trailer below!
Photos: LD Entertainment, Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions
