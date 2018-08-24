Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin &amp; New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 10:30 am

Kendall Jenner Kicks a Glass Bottle Off Her Friend's Head!

Kendall Jenner Kicks a Glass Bottle Off Her Friend's Head!
  • Kendall Jenner showed off her karate skills by kicking a glass bottle off a friend’s head in an impressive video.- TMZ
  • Who is Gregg Sulkin dating? – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who Michael B. Jordan just challenged to a cook-off! – Lainey Gossip
  • Did you hear Pete Davidson‘s X-rated joke about fiancee Ariana Grande? – TooFab
  • People are still talking about this Nicki Minaj fashion moment! – MTV
  • We’re not ready for Rihanna‘s Fashion Week plans! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kendall Jenner, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr