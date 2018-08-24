Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 1:30 am

Kim Petras: 'All The Time' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kim Petras: 'All The Time' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kim Petras has yet another new bop out!

The 25-year-old pop star from Germany just released her latest song “All The Time” - and you can listen to it here!

Kim recently starred in Opening Ceremony's Fall 2018 campaign.

Kim recently starred in Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2018 campaign. Check out the pictures!

You can download Kim‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “All The Time” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
Photos: Getty
