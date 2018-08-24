Kim Petras: 'All The Time' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Kim Petras has yet another new bop out!

The 25-year-old pop star from Germany just released her latest song “All The Time” - and you can listen to it here!

Kim recently starred in Opening Ceremony‘s Fall 2018 campaign. Check out the pictures!

