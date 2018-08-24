Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 7:00 am

Laverne Cox Kicks Off Her Morning with a Meeting in Beverly Hills

Laverne Cox Kicks Off Her Morning with a Meeting in Beverly Hills

Laverne Cox chats on the phone as she leaves a meeting on Wednesday morning (August 22) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 46-year-old Orange is the New Black actress kept things casual in a black top, ripped jeans, and purple-lensed glasses as she waited for the valet to bring her car around.

Later that day, Laverne took to Instagram to share a super sexy video while going makeup-free after a shower.

“I think we all look better wet…#TransIsBeautiful,” Laverne captioned the below video.

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

