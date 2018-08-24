Top Stories
Liam Payne: 'First Time' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Liam Payne: 'First Time' EP Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Liam Payne‘s EP is finally out!

After announcing that he would be releasing an EP instead of his planned debut studio album, the 24-year-old singer has finally dropped his new project First Time.

First Time features of four catchy – and very sensual – songs while the title track is a collaboration with French Montana.

Earlier this week, Liam was spotted filming a music video for one of his new songs in New York City.

Listen to First Time below!
