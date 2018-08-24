Logic: 'The Return' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Logic just dropped his latest single!

The 28-year-old rapper released his new song “The Return” - and we have it here for you to listen to.

Logic even called out President Trump on his new track.

“Ayo motherf–kin’ Trump said that shit on my last album but you wasn’t tapping in / F–k a mumble let’s make America rap again / Industry don’t give a f–k about rap or what’s happening,” Logic raps.

