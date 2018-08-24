Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 1:59 am

Logic: 'The Return' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Logic: 'The Return' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Logic just dropped his latest single!

The 28-year-old rapper released his new song “The Return” - and we have it here for you to listen to.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Logic

Logic even called out President Trump on his new track.

“Ayo motherf–kin’ Trump said that shit on my last album but you wasn’t tapping in / F–k a mumble let’s make America rap again / Industry don’t give a f–k about rap or what’s happening,” Logic raps.

Listen to “The Return” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
