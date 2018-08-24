Top Stories
Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Gregg Sulkin & New Girlfriend Michelle Randolph Flaunt PDA on a Sunset Date

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 9:51 am

Mark Wahlberg Announces Wahlburgers Restaurant at MGM Springfield!

Mark Wahlberg flashes a smile while announcing the new Wahlburgers restaurant location is coming to MGM Springfield in late 2019 on Thursday (August 23) in Springfield, Mass.

“My mother will be here a lot. It’s a perfect location for her because she doesn’t like to fly,” the 47-year-old Mile 22 actor expressed at the press conference at MGM. “My brothers will be here a lot. I will be here a lot.”

“Even though I’m out in LA a lot, we are not a coastal elitist company. If you look at the places where we do the best, where we connect well with people, it’s in neighborhoods. It’s with families,” Mark continued. “It was hard to keep a secret. We are just so excited about Springfield. I can’t believe the work they’ve accomplished since I was last here.”

That same day, Mark was spotted getting in an early morning round of golf with friends on the shores of Cape Cod.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
