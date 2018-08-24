Martha Hunt Celebrates Victoria's Secret Sexy Illusions Collection in Chicago!

Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018

Martha Hunt happily strikes a pose in her two-piece ensemble while attending Victoria’s Secret all new Sexy Illusions Collection Launch held on August 23, 2018 in Chicago, Ill.

That same day, the 29-year-old beauty showed off her legs in a pink satin dress tied at the waist with a long sash to promote the new collection.

Martha was joined by the Victoria’s Secret bra fit experts to help women at the event find their best fit.

“Chi-town! Let’s do it @victoriassecret 💞,” Martha captioned with her Instagram post.


FYI: Martha is Victoria’s Secret with Sergio Rossi high heel sandals.
