Natalie Portman Joins Her Family For An Afternoon Outing in LA!

Natalie Portman kept it casual for a family outing!

The 37-year-old actress was spotted meeting up with husband Benjamin Millepied for lunch on Friday (August 24) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The couple were also joined by their children seven-year-old Aleph and one-year-old Amalia (not pictured).

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Natalie will be portraying twin journalists Esther and Pauline Friedman in a movie about their lives.

Natalie will also be directing the flick, which follows the competitive sisters who were the writers behind the Ann Landers and Dear Abby columns.