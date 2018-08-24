Nick Jonas Celebrates 'Right Now' With Some Surprise Postmates Deliveries!

Nick Jonas is a Postmates delivery guy for the day!

The 25-year-old newly engaged singer celebrated the release his new song “Right Now“ by making some surprise deliveries with the service on Friday (August 24), as he revealed via his Instagram TV channel.

One of his deliveries was made to YouTuber Lilly Singh! “Five stars, for sure my friend. Thanks for the visit! ❤️🙏🏽❤️,” she tweeted.

Nick also picked out his favorite restaurants in both New York City and Los Angeles, which will be featured in the Postmates app all weekend.

“My go-to [Postmates] order is a turkey burger,” Nick shared. “It’s an important piece of the puzzle for me… in keeping it lean and healthy, while being delicious at the same time.”

The craziest thing he’s ever Postmated? “A single orange. It sounds crazy I know… but I needed an orange and I just couldn’t get out to get it. I was drinking tequila, and tequila needs an orange.”