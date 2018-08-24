Top Stories
Ryan Seacrest & Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Share a Romantic Kiss in Italy!

When Is Paris Hilton Going to Get Married?

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 12:19 am

Nick Jonas: 'Right Now' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas finally has new music out!

The 25-year-old singer teamed up with Robin Schulz for his hot new song “Right Now.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

“Right Now” is the first song Nick has released since news broke of his engagement to Priyanka Chopra – and it sounds like his new song might be a love note to her.

“Right now, you know I miss your body / So I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home / And I swear, the next time that I hold you / I won’t let you go nowhere,” Nick sings.

You can download Nick‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Right Now” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…
