Nikki Reed Discusses Health & Wellness at Tom's of Maine Natural Summer Party

Nikki Reed is all smiles as she lays out during the Tom’s of Maine Natural Summer Smiles event in Malibu, Calif.

The 30-year-old Twilight actress and entrepreneur showed off her radiant smile while discussing healthy lifestyle choices with other influencers.

“Health and wellness involves so much more than just what goes into your body. It’s all encompassing, and the interconnected-ness is now something more and more people are beginning to talk about,” Nikki captioned with her Instagram post. “I remember the shift for me happened around the time I turned 21, super ironic I know :). Circumstances changed and I really started thinking about my health from a wholistic (and holistic) standpoint.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become even more attuned to it. So, when @toms_of_maine asked me to join them at this peculiar ‘restaurant,’ I was game because I’ve used their products for years and LOVE what they’re all about!,” Nikki continued. “(Their natural Antiplaque & Whitening toothpaste is seriously the best…) But what happened at this place was quite unexpected. Here’s a little teaser but check out the link in my bio to see the whole thing unfold.”