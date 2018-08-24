Top Stories
Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Very Ready' for the 2018 U.S Open!

Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Very Ready' for the 2018 U.S Open!

Novak Djokovic is all smiles as he strikes a pose at his LACOSTE Celebrates Novak Djokovic: Meet and Greet held at Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday (August 23) in New York City.

At the event, the 31-year-old tennis pro opened up about his recent resurgence. “It surprised us all, to be honest,” Novak told the New York Post. “There’s always part of me [that thinks] I can win every tournament I play in. But it came a bit early for the team’s plan for the big picture. The plan was to peak at the U.S. Open. I’m very ready.”

“Thanks #NoleFam for stopping by the @LACOSTE boutique at Macy’s Herald Square last night 🐊,” Novak tweeted. “😁 So cool to see everyone in NYC – you guys are rockstars and it’s awesome to have the support heading into the @usopen 👏🤙 #TeamLacoste #USOpen”
