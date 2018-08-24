Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Very Ready' for the 2018 U.S Open!

Novak Djokovic is all smiles as he strikes a pose at his LACOSTE Celebrates Novak Djokovic: Meet and Greet held at Macy’s Herald Square on Thursday (August 23) in New York City.

At the event, the 31-year-old tennis pro opened up about his recent resurgence. “It surprised us all, to be honest,” Novak told the New York Post. “There’s always part of me [that thinks] I can win every tournament I play in. But it came a bit early for the team’s plan for the big picture. The plan was to peak at the U.S. Open. I’m very ready.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“Thanks #NoleFam for stopping by the @LACOSTE boutique at Macy’s Herald Square last night 🐊,” Novak tweeted. “😁 So cool to see everyone in NYC – you guys are rockstars and it’s awesome to have the support heading into the @usopen 👏🤙 #TeamLacoste #USOpen”