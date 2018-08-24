Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 2:04 am

Pete Davidson Gives X-Rated Answer to Question About Being Engaged to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson Gives X-Rated Answer to Question About Being Engaged to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is currently traveling around the country with his fiancee Ariana Grande while she promotes her album Sweetener, but they stopped in Alabama for a gig of his own.

The 24-year-old SNL star gave a Q&A with students during Auburn University’s Welcome Week and Ariana, 25, was in the audience.

One of the questions Pete was asked was, “What is it like to be engaged to Ariana Grande?”

“What’s it liked being engaged to Ariana? It’s like what you would think it would be like but like a 100 times sicker,” Pete told the crowd. “I’m a very, very happy boy who is very, very loved and I’m very lucky. And my d–k’s forever hard.”

After the event, Ariana wrote on her Instagram Story, “Bae was funny as f— and brilliant today as always,”

Photos: WENN
