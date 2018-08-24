Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 3:34 pm

Post Malone Hits the Stage Following Scary Emergency Plane Landing

Post Malone Hits the Stage Following Scary Emergency Plane Landing

Post Malone is back on the stage after an incredibly eventful week!

The 23-year-old “Rockstar” rapper and singer-songwriter hit the stage during Day One of 2018 Reading Festival on Friday (August 24) in Reading, United Kingdom.

Following his performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, Post was on a private plane that was forced to make an emergency landing after the tires reportedly blew off during takeoff. The pilot circled back around to perform an emergency landing.

Glad to see he’s back at it!
post malone reading festival 2018 august 01
post malone reading festival 2018 august 02
post malone reading festival 2018 august 03
post malone reading festival 2018 august 04
post malone reading festival 2018 august 05

Photos: BACKGRID
