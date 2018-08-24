Robin Leach Dead - 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' Host & Columinst Dies at 76

Robin Leach has sadly died at the age of 76.

The news was confirmed by columnist John Katsilometes on Twitter on Friday (August 24).

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas,” he wrote.

“Statement from #RobinLeach family: “Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach,” he continued.

Robin is best known as the host of the TV series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which aired from 1984 to 1995. He also worked as a celebrity columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal beginning in 2016.

Our thoughts are with Robin‘s loved ones at this difficult time.