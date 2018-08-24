Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Explains Why Modeling Is No Longer Fulfilling For Her

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks stunning on the cover of the latest issue of PorterEdit, available digitally now.

Here’s what the 31-year-old model and actress had to share with the mag:

On her plans to grow her business, Rose Inc.: “I’m not going to lay my five-year plan down on the table to you, but I’m sure you’re smart enough to realize that I have ambition and goals for the site and I have a very clear vision of what I want to create from it. It’s really daunting and really scary, but I knew my work couldn’t go back to the way it was before [starting a family], just purely because I was on a plane every two weeks and as much as I love to work, your priorities shift massively.”

On her future as a model: “Being photographed [has] become the least fulfilling part of what I do because I’ve done it for so many years. If [shoots aren’t] a collaborative process then I’m not really interested, because I don’t want to feel like I did for the first 10 years of my career, which is that I was just having stuff done to me.”

On her negative experiences in the modeling world: “There were certain things that were just not OK, comments that were made or expectations that were put on you, and professional lines were crossed…The sort of conversations that often took place were, ‘Well, he might want to take some photographs of you at his house and it might be a bit sexy so, you know, if you’re happy to go along…’ Almost like the looser you were and the more rock’n’roll you were about things, then that was the way to be.”

For more from Rosie, visit www.net-a-porter.com.