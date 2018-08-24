ROZES: 'I Don't' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

ROZES is back at it again with a brand new single called “I Don’t,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the final addition to the talented 24-year-old singer-songwriter’s – who’s best known for her 2015 hit collaboration “Roses” with hit-makers The Chainsmokers – latest EP, I don’t know where I’m going, but I’m on my way.

“‘I DON’T‘ The final song of ROZES phase 1. Thank you for being on this journey with me,” Rozes wrote on her Twitter account. “This song means so much to me, I’m so glad it was the final release before moving on to a new adventure. I’m so excited for what’s to come. Here we gooooo🎈”

You can also download “I Don’t” on iTunes now!