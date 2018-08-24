'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Miss Vanjie Covers 'Gay Times Magazine'!

Miss Vanjie – AKA Vanessa Vanjie Mateo – graces the cover of Gay Times Magazine‘s September 2018 issue, available now for pre-order.

Here’s what the 26-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race breakout star had to say…

On the one thing she wouldn’t want to encounter in the bedroom: “I would not want somebody saying the ‘Vanjie’ bulls–t in the middle of intercourse. Fans love to send me videos of them being in an intimate setting with somebody else, and then say my name in the middle of them having sex. It’s so weird. It’s the freakiest f–king thing. For me, I would automatically get turned off and get really soft, so I don’t get why saying my name during the session became a thing.”

On being an inspiration to LGBTQ youth: “If I’m able to make people relate and express themselves, and I inspire them to do whatever they might want to do – even if it’s Barbie or flowers on a corset – I think it’s great. Growing up, I had Britney Spears…so for them to have RuPaul’s Drag Race is great as we can show them that you get to be yourself. There’s always hope when you get to grow up, you get to dress and up and do whatever you want to do. You don’t have someone telling you what to do.”

