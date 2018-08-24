Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Sam Hunt is rocking a brand new hairstyle that may make you do a double take!

The 33-year-old Country superstar was spotted sporting a new look with a shaved head and no beard while in attendance at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Wednesday evening (August 22) for the 2018 ACM Honors.

Sam was honored with the Gene Weed Milestone Award in recognition of his #1 hit “Body Like a Back Road,” which broke a 55-year-old-record previously held by Leroy Van Dyke‘s “Walk On By“, with 20 weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

What do you think of Sam‘s shaved head look?