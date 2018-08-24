Top Stories
Fri, 24 August 2018 at 2:26 am

Sara Bareilles & Upcoming 'Waitress' Star Nicolette Robinson Host Karaoke on Broadway!

Sara Bareilles & Upcoming 'Waitress' Star Nicolette Robinson Host Karaoke on Broadway!

Sara Bareilles and Nicolette Robinson pose for a photo backstage at the Broadway musical Waitress on Thursday night (August 23) in New York City.

The ladies hosted a special night of Cast Album Karaoke at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following the performance of Waitress.

Sara wrote the music for Waitress and she even starred as the leading lady Jenna for two special engagements in 2017 and 2018. Nicolette will be making her Broadway debut as Jenna starting September 4.

Married couple Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro, who are also in the show right now, hung out with the rest of the cast to watch audience members perform songs from the show on stage.

Watch one of the best Cast Album Karaoke performances below!
Photos: INSTARimages.com
