Sarah Hyland & Boyfriend Wells Adams Couple Up at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event!

Sarah Hyland strikes a pose with Bryan Cranston while stepping out for Clayton Kershaw‘s 2018 Ping Pong 4 Purpose!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was joined by her boyfriend Wells Adams at the event held at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Ashley Iaconetti, her fiance Jared Haibon, Skylar Astin, Emily Osment, Ben Higgins, Robbie Amell, Cody Christian, Stephanie Pratt, Kunal Nayyar, Becca Tilley, Bill Nye, Brandi Cyrus, Josh Henderson, Mario Lopez, his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, and their children Dominic and Gia Francesca.

Celebs and athletes competed in a high-energy ping pong tournament that culminated in a wild championship game.

All proceeds support Kershaw’s Challenge beneficiaries in LA and the Dominican Republic. The organization helps to transform the lives of children across the globe and empower others to make a difference.

55+ pictures inside of Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, and more at the event…