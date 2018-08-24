Top Stories
Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Sam Hunt Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Haircut!

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother &amp; His Boyfriend'

Chloe Moretz: 'The Healthiest Relationship I've Ever Seen is My Gay Brother & His Boyfriend'

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

Scott Eastwood Tells 9 NSFW Confessions About His Sex Life

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

See What Post Malone Did After His Plane Landing Scare!

Fri, 24 August 2018 at 5:47 pm

Sarah Hyland & Boyfriend Wells Adams Couple Up at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event!

Sarah Hyland & Boyfriend Wells Adams Couple Up at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Event!

Sarah Hyland strikes a pose with Bryan Cranston while stepping out for Clayton Kershaw‘s 2018 Ping Pong 4 Purpose!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was joined by her boyfriend Wells Adams at the event held at Dodger Stadium on Thursday (August 23) in Los Angeles.

Also in attendance were Ashley Iaconetti, her fiance Jared Haibon, Skylar Astin, Emily Osment, Ben Higgins, Robbie Amell, Cody Christian, Stephanie Pratt, Kunal Nayyar, Becca Tilley, Bill Nye, Brandi Cyrus, Josh Henderson, Mario Lopez, his wife Courtney Laine Mazza, and their children Dominic and Gia Francesca.

Celebs and athletes competed in a high-energy ping pong tournament that culminated in a wild championship game.

All proceeds support Kershaw’s Challenge beneficiaries in LA and the Dominican Republic. The organization helps to transform the lives of children across the globe and empower others to make a difference.

55+ pictures inside of Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 01
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 02
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 03
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 04
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 05
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 06
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 07
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 08
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 09
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 10
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 11
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 12
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 13
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 14
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 15
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 16
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 17
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 18
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 19
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 20
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 21
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 22
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 23
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 24
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 25
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 26
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 27
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 28
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 29
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 30
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 31
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 32
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 33
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 34
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 35
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 36
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 37
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 38
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 39
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 40
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 41
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 42
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 43
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 44
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 45
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 46
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 47
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 48
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 49
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 50
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 51
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 52
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 53
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 54
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 55
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 56
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 57
sarah hyland and wells adams couple up at clayton kershaws ping pong purpose event 58

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, Ben Higgins, Bill Nye, Brandi Cyrus, Bryan Cranston, Clayton Kershaw, Cody Christian, Courtney Laine Mazza, Dominic Lopez, Ellen Kershaw, Emily Osment, Gia Francesca Lopez, Jared Haibon, Josh Henderson, Kunal Nayyar, Mario Lopez, Robbie Amell, Sarah Hyland, Skylar Astin, Stephanie Pratt, Wells Adams

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kirstie Alley says she waned to marry this former co-star - TMZ
  • This Riverdale star is reportedly single again - Just Jared Jr
  • Kris Jenner thinks she's being poisoned - TooFab
  • Olivia de Havilland is taking her Feud battle to the Supreme Court - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes says he would totally date a fan - Just Jared Jr